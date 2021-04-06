EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Health Department reported 202 new positive cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 130,457.

Health officials also reported 5 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 45, 50 and (2021 Week) 1, 4, and 13. We are currently in CDC Week 14.

Hospitalizations continued to decreased, as 151 patients are hospitalized, which is a decrease of one from Monday. 52 are on ICU, another decrease of eight, and 44 are on ventilators.

Eight new virus related deaths were also reported. That brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,433.

These deaths did not happen on the same day, rather over a period of more than three months.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include: one female in her 40s, one male in his 60s, two males in their 70s, one female in her 70s, one female in her 80s and two females in their 90s.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data