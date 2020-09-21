City reports 2 virus deaths, 174 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported two new COVID-related deaths on Monday.

That brings the total number of deaths to 491.

Both patients, two females in their 90s, had underlying health conditions.

The health department reported 174 new cases and two additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The additional cases are from the tests conducted during CDC Week 38.

There are 3,076 active cases. Health officials said that 18,970 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. For a detailed look at COVID-19 information for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.