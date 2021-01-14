City reports 19 new virus deaths, total deaths up to 1,549

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 19 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,549.

All 19 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, two females in their 40s, one female in her 50s, three males in their 50s, four males in their 60s, one female in her 60s, four males in their 70s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 80s and male in his 90s

The Health Department also reported 548 new cases, as well as 85 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 47, 50, 51, 52, 53, Week 1 and 2. We are currently in CDC Week 2.

There are 35,521 active cases, according to the City.

Health officials advised that 67,683 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.