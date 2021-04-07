City reports 184 new cases, 9 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,442.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly three months, according to the city.

All nine patients had underlying conditions. They include two males in their 40s, two males in their 60s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 184 new cases, as well as six additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 13. We are currently in CDC Week 14.

There are 2,259 active cases. Health officials advised that 125,792 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.