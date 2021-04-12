City reports 175 new cases, 3 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,478.

All three patients had underlying conditions. They include one man in his 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 175 new cases, as well as one additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The result is from the test conducted during the 2020 CDC Week 45. We are currently in CDC Week 15.

There are 2446 active cases. Health officials advised that 126,391 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.