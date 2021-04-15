City reports 147 new cases, 6 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,491.



These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than one month.

All six patients had underlying conditions. They include one female in her 50s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 60s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 147 new cases, as well as 5 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 13, 14 and 15. We are currently in CDC Week 15.

There are 2,457 active cases. Health officials advised that 126,815 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 180 hospitalizations, which is an increase of 16 from Wednesday’s data. 56 are in the ICU, and 28 are on ventilators.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data