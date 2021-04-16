EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,494.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly four months.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, one female in her 60s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 130 new cases, as well as 10 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 38 and (2021 Weeks) 13, 14 and 15. We are currently in CDC Week 15.

There are 2,492 active cases. Health officials advised that 126,920 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 247 hospitalizations. 89 in the ICU, and 56 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

