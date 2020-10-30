City reports 10 new virus deaths, including two people in their 40s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 595.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened between the second and fourth week of October, according to the City.

All 10 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 60s, two males in their 70s, one female in her 70s, two females in their 80s and two males in their 90s.

The Health Department also reported 1,347 new cases, as well as 666 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 29, 42, 43 and 44. We are currently in CDC Week 44.

There are 15,666 active cases, 939 hospitalizations and 232 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 30,549 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

Latest Headlines