City reports 1 new COVID-related death, 108 new cases on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 419.

The male patient was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions.

The City is also reporting 108 new cases; and 2 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 31 and 33.

Health officials advised that 16,906 individuals — about 83 percent — have recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,029 active cases.

To view full comprehensive data, visit epstrong.org.