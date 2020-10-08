City officials to hold press conference to address spike in COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City and County officials will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide a COVID-19 update.

You can view the press conference here at that time.

The press conference comes as the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 523 cases on Thursday and a record high in active cases on Thursday, at 4,929 active cases.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. announced he would allow Texas bars and nightclubs in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalizations to reopen at a limited capacity.

El Paso County officials, however, asked Gov. Abbott to delay further reopenings in El Paso.

For more COVID-19 information, visit www.epstrong.org.