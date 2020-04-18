City of Socorro issues mandatory face mask order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Socorro issued an update to their Executive Order Friday requiring the public and essential business employees to wear masks at all times while in public beginning Monday, April 20.

The ordinance applies to anyone living in, working in, and traveling through the City of Socorro.

According to the newly issued update all people over the age of two are required to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief when:

Patronizing an Essential Business

Using Public Transportation

In a public place where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other people

The order does not apply to people:

Riding in a personal vehicle

Engaging in outdoor activity

Eating

Wearing a covering poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk such as anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.

City officials say children over the age of two are required to wear coverings, but insist it should only be done under the supervision of an adult so they child avoids any risk associated with possible choking or suffocation.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is suspected of having the virus, untested people with a cough or fever, and household members of people with the above mentioned qualifications are ordered to not leave their homes at all without masks.

Residents are reminded that medical grade N95 masks are reserved for medical professionals and first responders. Cloth face coverings are not intended for healthcare workers, first responders, and others who require close contact with people who may be sick.