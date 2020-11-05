City of El Paso to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Watch the news conference on this page at 3 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the City of El Paso will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide a COVID-19 update.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

The conference comes on a day that El Paso reports its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in one day: 1,920 new cases and 22 virus-related deaths.

KTSM 9 News will stream the conference on this page at that time.

Latest Headlines