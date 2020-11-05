City of El Paso to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the City of El Paso will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide a COVID-19 update.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

The conference comes on a day that El Paso reports its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in one day: 1,920 new cases and 22 virus-related deaths.

