EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday’s record number of 717 new COVID-19 cases is underscoring the extent to which the City of El Paso is in crisis nine months into the pandemic.

City leaders called a hybrid press conference Thursday morning to update the community on what current data suggests and outlines new restrictions being imposed.

“There is an unprecedented amount of new cases that require immediate action,” said Mayor Dee Margo.

As of Friday, the following restrictions will be imposed:

Bars to remain closed

Restaurants to close for dine-in at 9 p.m., but may offer take-out and curbside services

No home gatherings

Suspension of waiver requests for outdoor events (weddings, farmer’s markets, etc.) Previously approved waivers still allowed

Park gatherings limited to 10 people or less

Suspension of city league sports (see tweet below for clarification)

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says banning spectators at sporting events does not include UTEP and El Paso Locomotive FC. Both teams can continue to host fans at Sun Bowl Stadium and Southwest University Park, if they so choose. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 15, 2020

“We must continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, limit outdoor activities and wash your hand frequently,” said Margo.

If you receive positive results and are not contacted by the city within 24 hours, Margo says to call 212 to report your case and support contact tracers.

