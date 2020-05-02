Cielo Vista Mall reopens with changes, most stores closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall reopened Friday with some notable changes but most stores and eateries still closed.

Mall management invited KTSM inside to see some of the precautions the mall is taking to try and protect shoppers from COVID-19.

They include taped off benches, one-way walking traffic, socially distanced restrooms, and enhanced disinfecting of escalators, directories, and doorknobs.

The mall is also operating with shortened hours to allow crews to ‘deep clean’ at night.

Cielo Vista General Manager Shawna Thomson said the mall’s parent company, Simon Property Group, looked to outside experts to develop the guidelines.

“They consulted with an epidemiologist and an environmental health and safety expert to basically approve the procedure and plan,” Thomson told KTSM.

Simon Property Group has said it would be up to individual retailers to decide when to reopen.

As of Friday evening, only a handful of the 110-plus stores and restaurants inside the mall were listed as open on the Cielo Vista website.

To see more of the guidelines in place, which stores are open, and mall hours, click here.