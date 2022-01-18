Centro San Vicente Clinic: Not enough people getting boosted, few kids getting vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amidst the COVID surge and push for increased vaccinations and boosters, officials with the Centro San Vicente clinic in the Lower Valley says they got close to having to throw out vaccines.

“We were in that trend that we were afraid our vaccines were going to expire on us. But thankfully like Dr. Paz said the shelf life was extended they didn’t expire on us, we were able to administer them,” said Cynthia Acosta, Nurse Manager for Centro San Vicente.

The clinic is holding drive-through vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inviting anyone to come.

“What we’re seeing with the numbers that are coming by is not enough people are getting the boosters,” said Christina Paz a Doctorally Prepared Registered Nurse and CEO of Centro San Vicente.

KTSM 9 News spoke with multiple parents on Tuesday afternoon who brought their kids to get vaccinated.

However, Paz says the clinic has administered a total of 15,200 COVID-19 vaccines, but out of those vaccines, less than 300 of those were children, not including Tuesday’s vaccination count.

“I came out with my three kids, they’re all minors and we came to get them their first COVID shot,” El Pasoan said, David Zamora. “I have one in middle school, one in high school, and elementary, and they’re always around people.”

Zamora’s 17-year-old daughter told KTSM 9 News she has been wanting to get the vaccine.

“The beginning of the year everybody was getting sick, half of the people in the classes were missing so I think it’s a good thing that I’m getting the vaccine now,” said 17-year-old Karen Pena.

With El Paso seeing new COVID-19 cases reach numbers we haven’t seen since November of 2020, KTSM 9 News asked Paz how soon after having COVID-19 can people get vaccinated.

“The only time that they’re recommending that you do wait the 90 days is if you have received the monoclonal antibody treatments then at that point we are going by the CDC guidelines that say that you should wait 90 days after treatment to receive your booster or your first or second vaccines. But otherwise, if you happen to get sick as soon as you’re don’t with your isolation and quarantine and your feeling well enough then we do recommend that you get your vaccines,” said Paz.

What the clinic has seen an increase in is the number of people from Mexico coming to get vaccinated since the bridges re-opened for non-essential travel.

“We verify with Moderna, we verify with Pfizer before administering a vaccine to see if they qualify for either,” said Acosta.

” And the reason for that is some residents that were seeing from Mexico are receiving vaccines here united states from different manufacturers, so we want to make sure we’re providing the appropriate vaccines for those individuals,” said Paz.

While the clinic has no shortage of vaccines available, they are dealing with staffing shortages and no longer offering drive-through testing because of it.

“It’s not a shortage of tests, but a shortage of staff were extremely short staffed so unfortunately, the drive-through testing capabilities that we were able to provide in the beginning were no longer able to do that,” said Paz.

