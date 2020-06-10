Catholic Diocese of El Paso will start reopening churches to the public this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Small groups of worshipers can return to Catholic churches this week, Bishop Mark J. Seitz said in a statement Wednesday.

The reopening process will begin with Phase One in El Paso County on Thursday. The first phase will limit Church gatherings to less than 10 people at a time.

Phase 1: Church gatherings remain limited to less than 10 people. But churches, where disinfection and Social Distancing norms are strictly followed, may be open for a time during the day for personal prayer by individuals. Scheduled times for Confession may also be offered, provided the Social Distancing norms below are strictly followed. News release from the Catholic Diocese of El Paso

If social distancing and disinfection procedures are being strictly followed, then the church may be open during the day for personal prayer and even confession.

Meanwhile, the churches will continue to stream mass online. However, now it will allow churches no more than 10 people in attendance.

The Diocese closed churches to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masses had been streamed, so members of the congregation could watch.