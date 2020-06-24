1  of  2
Breaking News
Another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, no new deaths
Hanks High School coach tests positive for COVID-19, summer workouts postponed

Another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, no new deaths

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases continue to be the norm in El Paso.

Health officials reported 132 new cases on Wednesday morning. That brings the total up to 4,809 positive cases. It also makes it very likely the El Paso will have more than 5,000 cases by the end of the week.

No new deaths were reported, but the number of hospitalizations shot past 100 once again.

The number of active cases, which appeared to be going down last week, continued to increase on Tuesday as well.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 4,809
  • Total deaths: 122
  • Number of recoveries: 3,361
  • Currently infected: 1,326
  • In the hospital: 107
  • In the ICU: 47
  • On ventilators: 17

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

LCPS discuss possibility of renaming Onate High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPS discuss possibility of renaming Onate High School"

Hanks High School coach tests positive for COVID-19, summer workouts postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanks High School coach tests positive for COVID-19, summer workouts postponed"

Texas reports record 5,489 new coronavirus cases, 12th consecutive day of record hospitalizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas reports record 5,489 new coronavirus cases, 12th consecutive day of record hospitalizations"

Pres. Trump visits Yuma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump visits Yuma"

City council discusses use of federal funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "City council discusses use of federal funds"

Tuesday June 23 Borderland COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday June 23 Borderland COVID Update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz