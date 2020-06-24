Another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases continue to be the norm in El Paso.

Health officials reported 132 new cases on Wednesday morning. That brings the total up to 4,809 positive cases. It also makes it very likely the El Paso will have more than 5,000 cases by the end of the week.

No new deaths were reported, but the number of hospitalizations shot past 100 once again.

The number of active cases, which appeared to be going down last week, continued to increase on Tuesday as well.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers