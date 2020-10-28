Active COVID-19 cases reaches record 13,653, hospitalizations keep rising

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see an increase in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reaching its highest numbers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the El Paso Department of Health reported 13,653 active cases.

The Health Department also reported three new virus deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in El Paso to 583.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 60s and two males in their 70s. On Tuesday, the City reported that a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 40s were among the four reported deaths.

There were also 854 new cases reported on Wednesday, as well as 239 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 36, 41, 42 and 43.

The Health Department reported that 908 individuals are hospitalized and 223 in the ICU, both record numbers for El Paso.

Health officials said that there have been a total of 43,425 COVID-19 cases in El Paso, with 28,961 of those individuals having recovered.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

