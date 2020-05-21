57 at Santa Teresa meatpacking plant test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials said 57 employees at the Stampede Meat plant in Santa Teresa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those who tested positive, 33 live in Texas and 24 live in New Mexico, a New Mexico Department of Health spokesman said.

“The ownership and management of the Stampede plant continue to be very proactive in working with the New Mexico Department of Health,” a statement said. “After inviting the department into their facility twice in two weeks to test everyone, the total number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 is 57.”

The health department will be returning next week for a third round of testing, the statement said.

“All staff testing positive have been self-isolating to reduce viral spread at the facility,” the health department statement said. “The department has worked with them to provide guidelines for disinfecting the facility and providing personal protective equipment for staff. The facility has taken every precaution to reduce further spread, to include wearing multiple forms of PPE at once to included facemasks, face/neck fabric masks and even plastic face shields.”