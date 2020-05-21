Breaking News
Three more COVID-19 deaths as El Paso surpasses the 2,000 cases

57 at Santa Teresa meatpacking plant test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials said 57 employees at the Stampede Meat plant in Santa Teresa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those who tested positive, 33 live in Texas and 24 live in New Mexico, a New Mexico Department of Health spokesman said.

“The ownership and management of the Stampede plant continue to be very proactive in working with the New Mexico Department of Health,” a statement said. “After inviting the department into their facility twice in two weeks to test everyone, the total number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 is 57.”

The health department will be returning next week for a third round of testing, the statement said.

“All staff testing positive have been self-isolating to reduce viral spread at the facility,” the health department statement said. “The department has worked with them to provide guidelines for disinfecting the facility and providing  personal protective equipment for staff.  The facility has taken every precaution to reduce further spread, to include wearing multiple forms of PPE at once to included facemasks, face/neck fabric masks and even plastic face shields.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Capture of 'The Iraqi' leads to attacks on police officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capture of 'The Iraqi' leads to attacks on police officers"

Chihuahua Most Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chihuahua Most Wanted"

Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020"

El Paso bartenders, owners prep for reopening amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bartenders, owners prep for reopening amid pandemic"

Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino"

Borderland COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID-19 Update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz