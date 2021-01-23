5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed; active cases jump up to 35,080 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The deaths of five people have been confirmed as being related to COVID-19, bringing the total numbers of fatalities to 1,641 in El Paso County, according to data released Saturday morning.

The deaths occurred over the past two months, and include a man and woman in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in 80s.

All five patients had underlying conditions, according to a news release from the City of El Paso.

Health officials also confirmed 463 new cases, as well as 19 news cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

To date, there have been 109,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County. Currently, there are 35,080 active cases, up from 35,021 on Friday.

