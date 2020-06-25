46 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 2 in Otero

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials reported 46 new cases in Dona Ana County on Thursday.

Officials said there was also a new resident in Otero county who was infected, as well as a state inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The New Mexico governor’s office said there were 207 new cases for the entire state Thursday. Five new deaths were also reported, meaning 485 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.

