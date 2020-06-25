1  of  3
Breaking News
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge, 22 new charges
El Paso COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 175 new cases
One dead, several injured in South El Paso crash

46 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 2 in Otero

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials reported 46 new cases in Dona Ana County on Thursday.

Officials said there was also a new resident in Otero county who was infected, as well as a state inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The New Mexico governor’s office said there were 207 new cases for the entire state Thursday. Five new deaths were also reported, meaning 485 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.

Total positive cases

  • Dona Ana County: 806
  • Otero County: 34
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 427
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 146
  • State of New Mexico total: 11,192

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say"

Texas cities could see 'apocalyptic' numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas cities could see 'apocalyptic' numbers"

Six die in morning crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six die in morning crash"

Binational program an effective tool vs. drug cartels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Binational program an effective tool vs. drug cartels"

'Se Busca' binational crime-stoppers program successful, El Paso BP chief says

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Se Busca' binational crime-stoppers program successful, El Paso BP chief says"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz