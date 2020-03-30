44 new cases in New Mexico including one in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texs (KTSM) – Two elderly women in the Albuquerque area have died from COVID-19 state officials said in an update that included 44 new cases in the state.
One of the new cases is registered in Dona Ana County, the news release from the New Mexico Governor’s office said.
Here is a breakdown of each new case by county.
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County