40 new COVID-19 cases reported at Dona Ana County and 24 more at Otero County facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County saw a jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday while Otero County saw a continue rise at its prison facilities.

The New Mexico governor’s office reported 40 news cases in Dona Ana County, 20 at the Otero County Prison Facility and four at the ICE Otero County Processing Center.

Of the 20 cases at the Otero County Prison Facility, 19 are New Mexico Corrections Department detainees.

Dona Ana now has 362 cases, while the Otero County Prison Facility has 39 and the Otero County Processing Center has 66. Otero only has eight residents with COVID-19.

As a state, New Mexico reported 163 new cases resulting in 6,472 total cases. There are also 11 new deaths bringing the fatal number of cases to 294.