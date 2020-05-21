Breaking News
Three more COVID-19 deaths as El Paso surpasses the 2,000 cases

40 new COVID-19 cases reported at Dona Ana County and 24 more at Otero County facilities

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
donaanacounty_20150326083400

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County saw a jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday while Otero County saw a continue rise at its prison facilities.

The New Mexico governor’s office reported 40 news cases in Dona Ana County, 20 at the Otero County Prison Facility and four at the ICE Otero County Processing Center.

Of the 20 cases at the Otero County Prison Facility, 19 are New Mexico Corrections Department detainees.

Dona Ana now has 362 cases, while the Otero County Prison Facility has 39 and the Otero County Processing Center has 66. Otero only has eight residents with COVID-19.

As a state, New Mexico reported 163 new cases resulting in 6,472 total cases. There are also 11 new deaths bringing the fatal number of cases to 294.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Capture of 'The Iraqi' leads to attacks on police officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capture of 'The Iraqi' leads to attacks on police officers"

Chihuahua Most Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chihuahua Most Wanted"

Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020"

El Paso bartenders, owners prep for reopening amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bartenders, owners prep for reopening amid pandemic"

Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino"

Borderland COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID-19 Update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz