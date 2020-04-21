3 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County as New Mexico’s number grows by 103

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 103 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, with three of those coming from Dona Ana County.

The latest count by the New Mexico governor’s office was released Tuesday afternoon.

There are now a total of 76 cases in Dona Ana and 2,072 in all of New Mexico. There are currently 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the entire state.

Here is a county by county breakdown of all the new cases:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new cases in Lincoln County

45 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

There were also seven new deaths reported, bringing the states number to 65.

The latest fatal cases include: