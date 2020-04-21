3 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County as New Mexico’s number grows by 103

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 103 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, with three of those coming from Dona Ana County.
The latest count by the New Mexico governor’s office was released Tuesday afternoon.
There are now a total of 76 cases in Dona Ana and 2,072 in all of New Mexico. There are currently 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the entire state.
Here is a county by county breakdown of all the new cases:
- 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new cases in Lincoln County
- 45 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 21 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
There were also seven new deaths reported, bringing the states number to 65.
The latest fatal cases include:
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.