3 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County as New Mexico’s number grows by 103

Coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 103 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, with three of those coming from Dona Ana County.

The latest count by the New Mexico governor’s office was released Tuesday afternoon.

There are now a total of 76 cases in Dona Ana and 2,072 in all of New Mexico. There are currently 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the entire state.

Here is a county by county breakdown of all the new cases:

  • 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 45 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

There were also seven new deaths reported, bringing the states number to 65.

The latest fatal cases include:

  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

