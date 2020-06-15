29 more Otero County Prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 30 inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday reported 29 of the states’ 132 new cases were inmates at the Otero facility. The infected inmates are being held by the New Mexico Corrections Department.

There was also a new case reported in Dona Ana County and another case in Otero County.

The latest update puts the state’s total number of cases at 9,842 and 440 deaths, with five reported Monday.

Here is a look at the Borderland area: