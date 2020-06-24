21 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 14 at Otero prison

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County and another 14 at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The latest numbers were part of the 156 new cases announced by the New Mexico governor’s office on Wednesday. There have now been 10,990 cases in the state.

The 14 new cases at the prison were among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates. There was also one new reported case among residents in Otero County.

Four new deaths were also announced in New Mexico on Wednesday. There are now 480 virus-related deaths.

Total positive cases

  • Dona Ana County: 760
  • Otero County: 33
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 426
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 146
  • State of New Mexico total: 10,990

