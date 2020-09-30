2 virus deaths, 273 new cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 521.

Both patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 273 new cases, making this the highest day of new cases since August. This is also the 12th day in a row that El Paso has seen a triple-digit increase in cases.

Three additional weeks-old cases were also reported as part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The result is from tests conducted during CDC Week 39.

There are 3,781 active cases, 173 hospitalizations and 60 patients in the ICU.

Health officials said 20,027 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.