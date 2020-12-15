1st COVID-19 vaccine arrives in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in El Paso and Las Cruces on Tuesday morning.

The long-awaited vaccine from Pfizer was delivered just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday to University Medical Center in Central El Paso. Officials said the 2,925 vaccines will be delivered to El Paso this week.

The vaccines will be first distributed to health care workers in El Paso, though officials said they will not be required to take the vaccine. The first vaccines will be administered on Tuesday afternoon, according to UMC spokesperson Ryan Mielke.

In Las Cruces, the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Memorial Medical Center just before 10 a.m. on Monday. MMC officials said 975 vaccines were delivered to MMC.

This is a developing story.

