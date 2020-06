The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico recorded 128 cases on Monday, but state health officials were pleased to report no new deaths.

There are now 10,694 cases in the state and 469 deaths in New Mexico.

In the Borderland, Dona Ana County reported 16 new cases and Otero had one more.

Total positive cases