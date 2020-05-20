12 cases of antiviral drug remdesivir coming to El Paso to treat COVID-19, Texas Gov. Abbott says

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dozen cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir is being distributed to El Paso hospitals to treat COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday.

The 12 cases were given to the Texas Department of State Health Services from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week and they will be given to five El Paso hospitals, a news release from the governor’s office said.

“The State of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Abbott. “I thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for sending these cases of remdesivir to the state of Texas. Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases.”

The drug, remdesivir has been used in early trials and has sped up the recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the governor’s office said.

The distribution of the drug has been determined by the number of patients in the hospital and intensive care unit at each hospital region.

Each hospital’s medical staff will be in charge of how the drug is used among the patients, the release said.