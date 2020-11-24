1,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment arrive at El Paso’s new antibody therapy wing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a bamlanivimab infusion wing at the state-run alternate care site (ACS) at the El Paso Convention Center to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19, according to the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The new infusion wing began accepting patients on Tuesday and has been provided with 1,000 doses of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The ACS infusion wing is part of a pilot program developed through a partnership between TDEM and HHS.

“The establishment of the bamlanivimab infusion wing at El Paso’s alternate care site is crucial to keeping hospitalizations down and protecting at-risk Texans in the community,” Abbott said in a news release. “I thank HHS for supporting our efforts by supplying the State of Texas with this shipment of bamlanivimab for the pilot program. We will continue to ensure that this life-saving antibody therapy is available for Texans who need it most.”

The treatment is similar to the one used to treat President Donald Trump for COVID-19.

Bamlanivimab is for outpatient use in people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at increased risk of severe disease. It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients when used before they become very sick.

