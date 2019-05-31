Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
76°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
4 taken to hospital following Far Northeast El Paso crash involving bus
Top Stories
How hot car temperatures affect children, pets
More than 3,000 without electricity in East El Paso
Renewed cartel violence scares Mexican asylum seekers
The best Father’s Day gift for dad: A trip to the doctor’s office, health experts say
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
WAZE
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Golf
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
L.A. Dodgers
Auto Racing
Community
Lets Cook El Paso
ElPasoProud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
NBC Programming
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
KTSM-iFLY Indoor Skydiving Gift Certificate Giveaway
Contests
by:
Richard Luna
Posted:
May 31, 2019 / 01:54 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2019 / 04:34 PM MDT
/**/