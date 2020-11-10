Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Pass Giveaway

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Oorah! Happy birthday to the US Marine Corps
Video
Top Stories
Ulta Beauty to open shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
Top Stories
COVID-19 Update: 27,895 active cases, 9 new deaths; hospitalizations remain high
Ohio man dies after no one answers 911 call
Video
Video of Native American man dancing in street after Biden’s win goes viral
Video
NMSU eyeing El Paso as ‘basketball hub’ due to state restrictions preventing practice, competition
Video
Veterans Voices
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Tuesday Forecast
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Temperature highs will stay nearly 10 degrees below average
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather to stick around for a couple of days
Celina’s Monday Forecast
Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds and cooler temperatures continue to takeover the Borderland
Weather Alert: Windy and chilly conditions next week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
9 Overtime
2020 UFG
Top Stories
UTEP moves game with UAB to Friday, Nov. 20 in Midland
Top Stories
NMSU eyeing El Paso as ‘basketball hub’ due to state restrictions preventing practice, competition
Video
Top Stories
Remembering Coach Brown: a man of faith, family, friendship, and football
Video
Injured Big Ben rallies unbeaten Steelers past Cowboys 24-19
Cowboys’ Gilbert appears set for 1st NFL start vs. Steelers
#9OT Highlights: Week 6
Video
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Studio 9
Sagebrush Church Services
Top Stories
Veterans Day 2020 freebies and deals
Top Stories
Congresswoman Escobar convenes local leaders and federal officials to discuss health care in the Borderland
DEA Tip of the Week: Talking to children about dangers of drug use
Video
Big box stores top source of COVID-19 spread in El Paso, officials say
Video
El Paso Mayoral candidates look ahead to runoff election
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Turkey Trot 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Pass Giveaway
Contests
Posted:
Nov 10, 2020 / 12:36 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2020 / 12:48 PM MST