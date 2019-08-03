Enter to win tickets for the 2019 Plaza Classic Film Festival

The Plaza Classic Film Festival is back, and KTSM is giving you the chance to catch some of your favorite flicks for FREE!

Click HERE to enter for the opportunity to win free tickets.

No purchase is necessary to enter. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

During the festival, the main theater will feature classics such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Some Like It Hot, Carrie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, A Star is Born and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Movies will also be shown at the Philanthropy Theatre, Mill Parking Garage, the Foundation Room and Oregon Street. Those will include Big, Major League, Boyz N the Hood, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and The Princess Bride.

To see the full schedule, including time and dates, visit the Plaza Classic website.