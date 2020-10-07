YWCA encourages community to take STRONG challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A video that surfaced on social media shows an elderly woman getting hit by an alleged caregiver in an El Paso home.

It was all caught on home surveillance video.

The video got a lot of attention on social media, but also sends a big message to always consider checking on your loved ones and look out for signs of them potentially being in danger. Especially, if they're elderly and in another's care.

"When you see other cases, I mean it feels bad but when it comes to your own blood it's just something very strong," said Cruz Guerrero, the son of the elderly woman, Rita.

Guerrero said his mother's caregiver offered help over three months ago, but recently noticed bruises on his mother's arms after visiting the doctor for a week.

Guerrero said he asked the caregiver what happened, "She pretended to get offended by my question and said 'What are you saying, that I hit her?' I said, 'I'm not saying you did. I'm just asking you.' Then after a while I looked at the video, and I noticed that she did. So I came back to her and told her 'You know what you did hit my mom', and she said 'No I didn't' and I said 'Yes. you did."

After checking Guerrero's surveillance video in his home, he said he confronted the caregiver once again and that's when the woman decided to part ways, "She just told me she was going to leave, to give her time to pack her stuff, and just to go."

According to Texas Adult Protective Services, there were 2,359 victims of elder abuse and neglect in El Paso. That includes people that are 65 years and older. Of those, 71% (1,678) were reported for physical neglect, which means lack of self-care. Only 27 victims were reported for physical abuse, which means literal physical harm from someone else.

A Community Engagement Specialist with Texas APS said the agency investigates incidents of elder abuse happening in private homes, whether the caregiver is paid or not.

"We will validate on that individual, we'll notify the employer, and then we'll also put that individual on an employee misconduct record. That will ban them from ever working in that field again," Grace Ortiz said.

Some of the signs the agency says to look out for is any sudden bruises, burns, or cuts, and then ask your loved one to tell you the truth of how it happened.

Guerrero sends the former caregiver a message, "To find peace with God, and if she finds it, she's okay."

A police report has been filed by Guerrero, but he said he has yet to hear back from the detective assigned to the case.

If you suspect elder abuse is happening to someone you love, call 1-800-252-5400. For more information and resources, click here.