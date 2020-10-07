YWCA encourages community to take STRONG challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you sick and tired of feeling sick and tired?
To help combat the struggles brought on by the pandemic, the YWCA is inviting the community to participate in a free six-week STRONG challenge that begins Oct. 19.
Designed to re-energize the spirit, mind and body, the STRONG challenge encourages residents to be more active and healthier. Participating is easy: you can join in a variety of outdoor activities, like nature walks, scavenger hunts and more.
Opt-in to the free challenge by filling out a form on elpasoymca.org starting Oct. 5. Follow the prompts to sign-up and you will receive three emails a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more.
You will also have access to a nationwide Facebook support group to connect with families all over the country.
“You’re going to see people that are struggling just like you all over the country,” said Mayra Garcia Lopez, Marketing/Grant Director for the YMCA of El Paso. “We get to share with each other some of our successes and just find a way to connect and encourage each other and lift each other up.”