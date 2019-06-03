Ysleta High School students sponsor room at Ronald McDonald House for one year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta High School's class of 2022 is celebrating a deed no other public school class has been able to accomplish until now.

Students were able to raise enough money to sponsor a room at the Ronald McDonald House for an entire year.

The sponsored room will provide free housing to a family traveling to El Paso for their ill child's medical care.

This helps them not worry about hotel costs and instead focus on their kid's health.

"These students have, without question, risen to meet high expectations whether it be early mornings, weekends, or after school they never asked for anything in return," teacher Luis Jaquez said.

Students also volunteered at other local nonprofit organizations, including La Posada Home and the Child Crisis Center.