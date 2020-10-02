YISD will no longer allow spectators at athletics events

The date for teachers to report to campus has also been delayed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District announced Friday that it will no longer allow spectators at its athletic events.

The decision is effective immediately, and means that Homecoming and Senior Night for both football and volleyball games, have been canceled.

Spectators or other student groups such as band members, dance teams, JROTC, etc., will not be allowed. Only athletes, coaches, game officials and administrators may attend or participate in athletic events.

Middle school soccer games and tennis tournaments that were scheduled for Saturday have also been canceled.

YISD officials said the change is in response to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in El Paso. This also means that the date for teachers to report to campus has been delayed. Staffing, teachers and YISD Central Office employees will not be required to report to offices and campuses at 100 percent on Oct., the District said.

While essential personnel will continue reporting to work, teachers may voluntarily return to their classrooms during the week of Oct. for training.

Learning Hub campuses will remain open through Oct. 9, and YISD’s first intersession will take places from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 as planned.

For more information, visit the District’s Back to School Cental page or submit questions through the “Ask the District” tab on the right side of the main webpage: yisd.net.