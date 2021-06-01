Women-owned picnic business in El Paso offers customizable, affordable experience

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local picnic business is bringing a unique opportunity for El Pasoans to enjoy especially as summertime approaches.



Alyssa Pedregon and her Nana, Bonnie Salazar, started the women-owned business “Classy Touch Picnics” earlier this year and began booking affordable, luxury picnics in February.



The business customizes each picnic to what the customer wants for any event, and is able to set them up anywhere within El Paso city limits. That includes parks, backyards, homes, etc.

Both Pedregon and Salazar say this business has brought them closer together while providing a unique and affordable experience for El Pasoans.

“It’s a learning process,” Pedregon shared, “We didn’t know exactly how it was going to work but our main thing was to make these picnics affordable because living in our city in El Paso our property rates are really high and we want everybody to get that experience of doing something different so that was our main goal to keep it affordable.”



The rates for the base picnics are as follows: $60 for 2 people, $100 for 4 people, and $120 for 6 people. That includes the entire picnic setup, water, plates, napkins and utensils. The duration of the picnics is 2 hours.



Classy Touch Picnics also offers add-ons to the customizable picnics such as: canvas paintings, a polaroid camera rental, teepee tents, fresh flowers, sparking cider, or a tea party set up. Games can also be provided, s’mores, and you can choose the color of your choice for the theme of the picnic.

Salazar said seeing customers reaction once they see the picnic setup is always worth it, “We talk to them and get their feed back asking ‘Were you surprised’? And they’re like ‘Oh it was just priceless.”



Currently, Classy Touch Picnics is offering a free picnic giveaway for up to 4 people. The business is working in partnership with B & N Boards who will provide a dessert board. All you have to do is follow @classy.touch.picnics and @b.n.boards on Instagram, ‘like’ its recent giveaway post, and tag 3 people you would want to enjoy the picnic with.



To book a picnic with Classy Touch Picnics, you can message them on Instagram @classy.touch.picnics. The business plans to have a website up and running to book picnics in the future.

