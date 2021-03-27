Why there will be no Poppies Festival this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Throughout the months of January through June, the northeast side of the Franklin Mountains transforms into a sea of yellow from the fresh bloom of California poppies.

This year, it’s been a whole other story. In fact, this year’s poppy fest has been canceled altogether.

“You know, the poppies festival is thrown to celebrate the poppies’ bloom, and with the absence of poppies, one would wonder why we would even throw a poppies festival,” said El Paso Museum of Archeology Museum Director Jeff Romney, which hosts the annual event.

It’s been years since the Borderland hasn’t had a festival.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward. You know, I’ve never seen a year with no poppies,” Romney said. “I’ve been here for six years and there’s always something growing.”

This year’s poppy bloom is being affected by the Borderland’s ongoing drought, leaving the area thirsty for any type of precipitation.

“The effect of the drought up until this point is definitely taking it’s toll,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Laney. “Something that we’ve all noticed is that even the plants in the backyard have been suffering.”

Dry desert dirt and the remains of previous wild vegetation now cover the fields that were once blooms of yellow. And, after last year’s devastating monsoon, Laney said, this year’s season isn’t looking very promising.

“The drought is exceptional for much of the southwestern United States and that goes for here in the Borderland and the general forecast for the upcoming season,” Laney said. “That’s not looking any better.”