White Sands National Park takes Perseids meteor shower online

WHITE SANDS, NM (KTSM) — The pandemic put a damper on the traditional in-person activities White Sands National Park holds for the Perseid meteor shower each August. The Park is now asking you to join them in several online events.

Starting Saturday, August 8, a series of online social media posts will get you ready to watch the meteor shower on its peak night of August 12 from your local area.  Social media posts include what to look for and where to look in the sky.  

The posts will include the latest version of Night Sky Bingo, a board game for the whole family to learn stargazing from your backyard.  Park Rangers will be virtually available on White Sands’ Instagram channel (www.instagram.com/whitesandsnps) during the peak night, Wednesday, August 12, from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm MDT to chat and share your experience watching the meteor shower.

All social media posts can be seen on the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WhiteSandsNPS) and Instagram site (www.instagram.com/whitesandsnps). 

The Perseid meteor shower is the most active meteor shower of the year, with an average of 40-50 meteors per hour.  The peak of the meteor shower is the night of Wednesday, August 12, and the morning of Thursday, August 13. 

