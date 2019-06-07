Where to get free doughnuts in El Paso on National Doughnut Day 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday, June 7 is National Doughnut Day, and many restaurants and stores around El Paso are offering free and discounted treats.

Here are some of the sweet promotions you “donut” want to miss out on:

Hillside Coffee & Donut Co.

The local cafe is offering free doughnuts with the purchase of any beverage.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The chain is inviting doughnut-lovers to enjoy a free treat with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme

The store will give away one million free doughnuts on Friday. If it reaches the “magic number”, Krispy Kreme will give away its next new doughnut for free later this month, according to a tweet.

Walmart

The retailer will be serving up 1.2 million free glazed doughnuts at the bakery sections of 4,000 stores.