What’s next for the makeshift Wal-Mart memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) After seeing an overwhelming response from the community creating a makeshift memorial outside of the Cielo Vista Wal-Mart, the City of El Paso is planning a permanent site for the community to mourn the lives lost.

Since the mass shooting, community members and even people from out of town have shown their support and paid respects by placing signs and flowers at the site.

On Tuesday, council members discussed possible funding in creating a memorial site to honor the 22 victims who were killed.

However, the makeshift memorial is on private property. The City said it is having conversations with the property owners about when to return it to the owners.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said Wal-Mart is taking over the responsibility to scrub the area in order to eliminate any possible evidence of the crime scene.

Chief Allen addressed city council and said Wal-Mart plans to refurbish and completely redesign the layout of the store.

As far as the memorial goes, the City said it recognizes the need for a place to mourn in the community.

“The city also understands that the community still needs a location where they need to grieve where they need to be able to take flowers to the community members who were so impacted by this,” City spokesperson Laura Cruz Acosta said.

Acosta added that the City is looking at the budget process to identify funding for a permanent memorial, which could potentially be allocated from rollback rates if approved.