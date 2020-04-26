West El Paso assisted living center hosts drive-thru parade for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Bartlett Assisted Living Facility in West El Paso knows how difficult the last few weeks have been on their residents. Due to restrictions, the residents have been unable to visit with their families or friends for more than a month.

It was the hope for connection that inspired Bartlett to coordinate with the resident’s loved ones for a parade like no other. The line of cars drove through the facility’s porte-cochère Friday, where families could wave and celebrate.

It was emotional for many residents and their families who say they can’t wait until they can be together again, but they’re happy they had this moment in the meantime.