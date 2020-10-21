Water Tip Wednesday: Keep your pipes clear this season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Halloween is just around the corner and you’re probably making plans to carve that pumpkin soon.

But, before you do, make careful plans on what to do with the insides of your pumpkin.

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water joined KTSM 9 News to explain how to enjoy the season with a pumpkin, while keeping pipes clear from blockages.

Christina Montoya: We love Halloween, and even though it can get messy, we love carving pumpkins! But if you don’t dispose of what’s inside your pumpkin properly, you could end up with an even bigger mess in your house.

Susy Castillo: What kind of a mess are we talking about?

Christina Montoya: Well, if you throw pumpkin pulp and seeds down your garbage disposal, you could end up with some clogged pipes, which could lead to a wastewater overflow in your kitchen.

We have even heard stories of people flushing pumpkin seeds down the toilet, which could result in an overflow of lots of nasty things.

To avoid any problems in your home or your neighborhood, try toasting and eating the pumpkin seeds, or using the pulp for compost. If all else fails, just bag up the pumpkin guts and throw them in the garbage. Clogged pipes not only lead to a mess, but they also lead to unnecessary water waste.

Susy Castillo: How can we learn more water tips?

Christina Montoya: Go to epwater.org and click on “conservation” and then you will see some buttons for indoor and outdoor tips for saving water.

