Water Tip Wednesday: El Paso Water taking applications for COVID-19 Assistance Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is taking applications for its COVID-19 Assistance Program that’s meant to help customers who have been financially affected by the pandemic to pay their past-due water bills.
El Paso Water’s Christina Montoya joined KTSM 9 News to help explain the program’s qualifications and how to apply.
“We’re really excited about this program that was made possible due to a grant from the City of El Paso,” Montoya said. “Since we suspended disconnections due to the pandemic, many customers have fallen behind on their bills. We want to help our customers get back on their feet before disconnections resume. If you qualify, you can receive a credit up to $500 toward past due balances.”
- To be eligible for the program, customers must:
- be a residential customer and live within El Paso city limits;
- meet the household low income thresholds;
- show loss of income as a result of COVID-19;
- not be receiving any other assistance for your water bill. (Amistad or Project Bravo)
Customers can visit epwater.org/covid19assistance for details on the program and the application, call (915) 263-4444 or email Customer.recovery@epwater.org.
Funding is limited, so customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Make sure to attach all required documents, or the application will be declined.
If you don’t qualify for the program, you can still find relief, Montoya said.
“We are offering extended payment plans to all customers,” she said. “Also, please understand many customers who receive grant assistance could still have outstanding balances, and the customer is still responsible.”