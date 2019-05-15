Walking, biking group honors Deputy Herrera while passing through El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Members of the national organization "Carry the Load" are continuing their walking and biking journey across the country in honor of service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, the group is walking through El Paso with the name of fallen Deputy Peter Herrera on their backs. Every day, members write names of fallen heroes on their backs and carry them with them.

"When we came into El Paso County, we started carrying Peter Herrera's and we will carry him all the way through El Paso," volunteer David Lindsey told KTSM. "Once we get through El Paso, we'll take his tag and we'll put inside a backpack and he will go all the way to Dallas with us."

The idea started with a mission to remind Americans about the true meaning of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, now works to bring Americans together from around the country to honor our nation's heroes.

"Here's one important thing: We die twice, once when we actually die and then once when your name leaves the lips of your friends," said Tom Wending, the bike rider carrying Herrera's name through El Paso. "We don't want that to happen."

This is the "West Coast" Carry The Load group, which started 21 days ago in Seattle and traveled all the way to El Paso by walking or biking.

They invite the community to join them in their journey at the list of places they will be passing through while in El Paso: