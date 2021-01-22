Vitalant Blood Services hosts blood drive at Sunland Park Mall on Friday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Mall and Vitalant Blood Services are partnering to host a blood drive on Friday afternoon.

The blood drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Sunland Park Mall.

Donors will receive a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test as part of their donation, as well as a chance at prizes such as a $100 gift card to Dillard’s and complimentary passes from TruFit Athletic Club.

To schedule an appointment, visit http://bit.ly/SunlandPark-DonateBlood.

To register, you can complete a Fast Track Health History questionnaire on your computer or mobile device (smartphone or tablet) prior to your appointment. The health history must be completed the same day you donate; it cannot be completed a day or two ahead of time. To access the questionnaire, go to the following website: https://www.vitalant.org/health.

Vitalant said before you start the questionnaire, enter your first and last name exactly as it appears on your donor ID card (if you don’t have a card, use your legal name). Do not use punctuation marks or special characters unless you see it on your ID card.



For more information, call (915) 833-5596 or visit sunlandparkmall.com or call Thiago Silva at 786-281-9497 or email Thiago at tsilva@bloodsystems.org.