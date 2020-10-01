Virtual calming rooms help El Pasoans de-stress

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Life may seem chaotic and stressful right now, so a local organization is offering virtual calming rooms to help El Pasoans relax.

Emergence Health Network, along with the Texas Health and Human Services Crisis Counseling Program, is launching the CCP Relaxation Virtual Calming Room.

The purpose of a calming room is to offer an environment of relaxation so individuals can calm their senses.

“In our CCP Relaxation Virtual Calming Room, you can learn about and use calming techniques to help decrease stress and because it’s online you can access these tools from the comfort of your own home or office,” said Celeste Nevarez, Emergence Health Network Chief of Clinical Services.

“There are relaxing sounds and music, guided meditation, yoga videos and other online calming activities such as games and puzzles,” Nevarez said. “We really want our community and residents across the nation to take advantage of this resource because taking care of our mental health is just as important as our physical health.”

Emergence officials said that it doesn’t take much time to de-stress throughout the day.

“This is a place where you can go to find tools and strategies for managing your emotions and feelings,” said Kristi Daugherty, Emergence Health Network Chief Executive Officer. “It’s about self-care and by taking just a few minutes a day to focus on relaxation, you can reduce the negative effects of chronic stress on your overall well-being.”

You can access virtual calming rooms and other tools at https://ccprelaxation.org.