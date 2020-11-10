Veterans Day 2020 freebies and deals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To honor those who have served our country in the military, several businesses will be giving out freebies to vets and active duty personnel on Veterans Day.

Check out the rundown of where veterans can snag a free meal or deal.

Food:

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a special menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

Famous Dave’s: Military personnel get a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich + Side at participating location. Valid for dine-in, to go and online ordering. Not valid for call-in orders.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from the American Roadhouse menu at participating Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Olive Garden: Veterans and current members of the military who dine in get a free entrée from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product. Offer available for dine-in or to go (call-in orders only, not available online).

Taco Cabana: Veterans and active military members can order a two-enchilada or three-enchilada plate for 50% off the regular price.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when they choose in-store until June of next year.

Twin Peaks: Corporate Twin Peaks locations are showing their appreciation to Armed Forces with a free meal from these options: chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger and the wedge.

Wendy’s: Active military and veterans get a free small breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans and active duty military receive a free chili dog, small fries and a small drink at participating locations

7-Eleven: Active duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists and family members get a free coffee or Big Gulp. (7-Eleven app and Veterans Advantage membership required.)

Special Offers:

PNM Virtual Home Energy Checkups: Now, until Nov. 30, all PNM customers that are veterans can receive a Virtual Home Energy Checkup, along with multiple energy-savings products, free of charge.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, El Paso Animal Services and several other organizations are partnering up to provide veterans and their pets with a home delivery of an emergency food box and some pet food. Volunteers will run their assigned routes to deliver the food to veterans and their families from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Universal Technical Institute: In a partnership with Premier Truck Group, the Universal Technical Institute will be offering personnel the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program, a first-of-its-kind diesel-commercial vehicle technician career skills program for service members at Fort Bliss.

Latest Headlines