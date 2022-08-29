EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fans of classical music are in for a major treat.

The 2022 Van Cliburn gold medalist, Yunchan Lim, will be performing with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra Sept 23-24 at the Plaza Theatre.

Lim became the youngest person to ever win the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June.

He will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Bohuslav Rattay, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor.” In addition, the opening concerts of the season will feature the symphony orchestra performing Karim Al-Zand’s The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad and Rimsky-Korsakov’s enchanting Scheherazade, op. 35 based on “One Thousand and One Nights,” a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1 at epso.org, ticketmaster.com, the Plaza Theatre Box Office or by phone (915) 532-3776. Prices are $49, $44, $37, $23 and $17 plus fees. Student tickets for $9 and $12 plus fees are available.